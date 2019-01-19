Two economics professors sworn in at helm of CIER

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Two economics professors yesterday assumed the helm at the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院), pledging to enhance research quality and data accuracy to help guide government policy.

Tsaur Tien-wang (曹添旺), who teaches economics at Soochow University, was sworn in as CIER chairman, although he took over the post in September last year to fill the vacancy left by his predecessor, Hu Sheng-cheng (胡勝正).

Hu died of pulmonary calcification on July 10 at National Taiwan University Hospital.

“Information acquisition is no longer as difficult today as it used to be,” Tsaur told a roomful of well-wishers. “Instead, researchers need to be careful about the authenticity of messages and data.”

The Taipei-based think tank updates its forecast for GDP growth quarterly, and organizes symposiums on regional trade and the economy, energy development, environmental protection, international relations and other topics.

Correct interpretations and rigorous analysis of information have become the most important challenge for the institute created in 1981 to study China’s political and economic situation after the US cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Tsaur said.

Tsaur is an esteemed academic specializing in international economics, macroeconomics and income distribution.

Chen Shi-kuan (陳思寬), who teaches economics at National Taiwan University, was sworn in as CIER president after the university agreed to the transfer.

Under her leadership, the institute is to conduct objective, independent and quality research so it can better fulfill its role as a think tank, Chen said.

Chen is known for her expertise in international economics, macroeconomics and exchange-rate dynamics.

CIER would also serve as a platform for academic exchanges, she said.

Chen declined to comment on the nation’s economic landscape, particularly the purchasing managers’ index and non-manufacturing index, saying she needs more time to adjust to her new position.

CIER is in charge of compiling the indices on a monthly basis.