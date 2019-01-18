Siemens rail deal could be blocked by EC, Alstom says

Bloomberg

Alstom SA yesterday raised the possibility that its planned merger with Siemens AG’s rail business could be blocked by the European Commission (EC) over antitrust worries despite a pledge to sell a package of assets.

There is “no certainty that the content of this package will be sufficient to alleviate the concerns of the commission,” the French train equipment maker said in a statement.

The companies’ package of so-called remedies was submitted on Dec. 12 last year and then improved amid talks with the commission, it said.

The assets proposed for sale, mainly rolling stock and signaling activities making up about 4 percent of sales of the combined company, “is appropriate and adequate,” it said.

Failure of the tie-up would be a significant setback for the German and French former rivals, who have said the resulting European rail champion would be able to fend off competition from China.

With combined sales of about 15 billion euros (US$17 billion), the planned entity has support from Germany and France, but opposition has been growing in recent weeks.

Rail network operators called on the commission to veto the deal, while several member country competition authorities took the rare step of publicly criticizing the concessions as insufficient.

The companies were said to be considering adding sweeteners to their package of assets for sale in a last-ditch effort to gain antitrust approval from the commission, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The new offerings include possible contract extensions and patents, and are being discussed with antitrust officials and potential bidders.

The French government on Wednesday continued to put pressure on the commission to give the deal the green light.

“It would be a political mistake and an economic error,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said at his weekly press conference in Paris. “It would also send a bad message to the people of Europe” because the EC has so far “failed to protect its people” in the face of global competition.