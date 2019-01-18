Staff writer, with agencies

STOCK MARKETS

Shares bounce back

Local shares yesterday bounced back from a session earlier, led by the bellwether electronics sector, but the TAIEX still closed below the 9,800-point mark, dealers said. While chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) moved higher, lending support to the broader market, turnover remained thin, with many investors appearing reluctant to chase prices ahead of a TSMC investors’ conference later in the day, they said. The TAIEX closed up 25.34 points, or 0.26 percent, at 9,789.15, on turnover of NT$90.856 billion (US$2.95 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$1.18 billion of shares on the main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

TRADE

Taiwan’s ranking improves

Taiwan’s trade competitiveness ranking rose one notch from a year earlier to 16th in rankings released on Wednesday by the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei (IEAT, 台北市進出口公會). The improvement ended six consecutive years of decline, the association said. In the latest survey, the US took top position, up from third last year, while China dropped from 21st to 23rd. Singapore was second, ahead of the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, Israel and the UK, the survey found. South Korea was 15th, unchanged from a year earlier, the survey showed.

RENUMERATION

FPG bonuses revealed

Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) is to distribute employee bonuses equivalent to 5.83 months’ salary, one of its labor unions said on Tuesday. In addition, each worker is to receive a gift of NT$15,000 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Feb. 2, the union said. The bonus plus the cash gift would be the equivalent of almost six months’ salary for most employees, said Wu Chi-chung (吳祈忠), head of the worker’s union of Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠). However, the amount is smaller than last year, which was equivalent to six months’ pay, while the cash gift was NT$22,000 per worker, a reflection of lower bottom lines at FPG subsidiaries last year after record profits in 2017.

ENTERTAINMENT

IGS announces income

International Games System Co (IGS, 鈊象), the nation’s largest arcade and online game developer, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected pretax income of NT$99.864 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$1.41. For the whole of last year, the company’s pretax earnings per share were NT$13.1, topping its local peers. Consolidated revenue decreased 7.44 percent to NT$3.07 billion from NT$3.31 billion, IGS said in a regulatory filing.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snap to lose CFO

The company behind Snapchat is losing its second chief financial officer (CFO) in less than a year as the social media service confronts a declining user base and stiff competition from bigger rivals. Snap Inc said that chief financial officer Tim Stone is to leave to pursue unspecified opportunities. He joined Snap just eight months ago after two decades at Amazon.com Inc. A number of top executives have left Snap in recent months. Stone had been seen as someone who might bring more stability to Snap’s executive ranks. Shares of Snap tumbled 12 percent on Wednesday.