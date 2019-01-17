CSBC seeks to lift business via dock upgrade

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

CSBC Corp Taiwan (台船) yesterday said it has completed a NT$120 million (US$3.89 million) project to upgrade one of its docks with improved weight-bearing capabilities to tap into opportunities from the emerging offshore wind energy industry and military contracts.

At the Port of Kaohsiung, the weight-bearing capacity of the work area has been raised from 2 tonnes per square meter to 30 tonnes, making it able to withstand heavy components, the company said.

The facility is the first of its kind in Taiwan and opens the door for CSBC to tap into the demand for subsea structures, a key aspect of the nation’s offshore wind energy industry that raises turbines and substations above sea level, the company said.

Specifically, the company is looking to build subsea pin pile foundations and transition pieces that connect turbines to their foundations, the company said.

Two 50-tonne capacity wharves in the Port of Taichung would primarily handle heavier components such as turbines and substations, while a similar facility in Kaohsiung’s Singda Harbor would not be ready to go online until the middle of next year, the company said.

It has also converted a cold steel working plant into a multi-use office complex to house new departments dedicated to the government’s initiative to create indigenous naval vessels, CSBC said.