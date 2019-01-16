Leofoo hopes food sales will offset loss of Westin

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Hotel and theme park operator Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is looking to shore up its food and beverage business through online sales after closing its flagship property, the Westin Taipei (台北威斯汀六福皇宮), at the end of last year, communication official Grace Huang (黃馨儀) told a media briefing yesterday.

The group is shifting its focus to Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧) in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) and Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Nangang District (南港), with a goal to keep food sales unchanged for the Lunar New Year, Huang said.

“We expect sales to hold steady at NT$10 million [US$324,465], as the closure of Westin Taipei will more or less have a negative impact,” Huang said.

The group is seeking to mitigate losses through collaborations with retail partners, such as 7-Eleven, Hi-Life International Co (萊爾富), Carrefour (家樂福) and other supermarkets, Huang said.

The goal is achievable, as more people are opting to buy packaged meals to avoid the trouble of cooking over the holidays, Huang added.

The company in November launched its own e-commerce platform, Elite Living, to keep popular Westin Taipei dishes alive, she said.

Huang declined to comment on the group’s overall business target this year, as Westin Taipei has historically been the main contributor with seven restaurants and 226 guestrooms.

The group also owns Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and the adjacent Leofoo Resort Guansi (關西六福莊) in Hsinchu County, as well as movie theaters and bakeries.

Downsizing efforts might allow the group to restructure its finances and turn a profit after this year, group chairwoman Lulu Chuang (莊豐如) said.

The group has been unable to find a suitable location for Westin Taipei, she said.

Unaffordable rents in Taipei have made the search difficult, analysts have said.

The group is also looking for partners to reinvigorate the 48-year-old Leofoo Hotel.