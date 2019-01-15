Agencies

INVESTMENT

CapitaLand signs S$11b deal

Singapore’s CapitaLand Ltd yesterday said it has agreed to buy two real-estate holding firms in an S$11 billion (US$8.1 billion) deal that would create Asia’s biggest property group, with assets in dozens of countries. Under the agreement, CapitaLand would acquire two units from a subsidiary of state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte. If approved, the new entity would have assets under management of more than S$116 billion in more than 30 countries. The agreement is subject to approval by CapitaLand’s independent shareholders in the first half of this year, the group said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Aramco taps bonds for M&A

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) could tap the bond market for about US$10 billion to help fund the acquisition of petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp, Minister of Energy and Industry Khalid al-Falih said. The kingdom would decide in the “next few weeks” about the size of the proposed bond, although the offering would not be “huge,” al-Falih said in Abu Dhabi. Aramco plans to tap the market in the second quarter, selling its first international bond for the first time since its nationalization about four decades ago.

CHINA

FDI last year rose only 3%

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country last year rose by 3 percent year-on-year to US$135 billion, Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan (鍾山) said. That would mark a slowdown from growth rates of 7.9 percent in 2017 and 4.1 percent in 2016, but Zhong said that the country had maintained stable FDI growth “against a gloomy global climate,” according to a transcript of an interview posted on the ministry’s Web site on Sunday.

INVESTMENT

QIA shifts assets toward US

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) aims to raise investments in the US to US$45 billion in the next two years as it rebalances its portfolio of assets away from Europe, chief executive officer Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud said on the sidelines of a conference on Sunday. QIA has about US$30 billion currently invested in the US, he added. In the US, QIA is looking at fundamental sectors such as real estate, technology and US exchanges, Mahmoud said.

ENERGY

PG&E crisis ousts CEO

PG&E Corp chief executive officer Geisha Williams is leaving as California’s largest utility owner nears potential bankruptcy. The San Francisco-based firm has begun a search for a new CEO following Williams’ departure, a company statement said on Sunday. PG&E general counsel John Simon is to take the helm in the meantime. Williams, 57, took over as CEO in March 2017 and is leaving after a catastrophic three months for PG&E.

TRANSPORTATION

DP World expands to Chile

Dubai-based port operator DP World said it would buy a 71.3 percent stake in Chile’s port services firm Puertos y Logistica SA. Sunday’s announcement said that DP World would pay US$502 million for the stake in the port operator, which has a long-term concession for Puerto Central in San Antonio and owns and operates Puerto Lirquen in Chile’s southern region. The statement quoted DP World chairman and chief executive officer Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem as saying that the deal would allow the firm to serve customers at five key points in South America.