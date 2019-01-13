Agencies

AUTOMAKERS

Jose Munoz leaves Nissan

Nissan Motor Co chief performance officer Jose Munoz, who took a leave of absence a week ago, has resigned, the first high-profile departure at the Japanese automaker publicly acknowledged as related to the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn. Munoz said in a statement on LinkedIn yesterday that he made the decision after serious thinking, because the company was “involved in matters that have and will continue to divert its focus,” referring to Ghosn’s case. Nissan confirmed the resignation, effective immediately.

CHINA

Premier explains tax cuts

Tax cuts for smaller companies are mainly intended to support employment and ensure economic stability, Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) was quoted as saying in a statement posted to the government’s Web site yesterday. The State Council, or cabinet, anounced on Wednesday that it would further reduce taxes for smaller companies.

AVIATION

Vietnamese carrier launches

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways, after repeated delays, is to start commercial flights on Wednesday, the company said in an e-mailed statement. The carrier set minimum ticket prices at 149,000 dong (US$6.39) each. The carrier would initially operate 37 domestic routes, the company said in a separate statement. Bamboo Airways would also launch international flights to Asian countries this year, starting with Japan, Korea and Singapore, it said.

TOURISM

Portugal mulls Brexit plan

Portugal wants to exempt British tourists, a major revenue source, from entry visa requirements if Britain crashes out of the EU without a negotiated deal, Lisbon said on Friday. “We are working ... on creating obstacle-free corridors that will allow fluidity for British citizens entering the national territory” at airports, Portuguese Minister of the Interior Eduardo Cabrita told reporters. About 2.6 million British tourists fly into Portugal every year, and many retire there. Lisbon has urged Britons living in Portugal to register at their town halls before March 29, the day Britain is due to leave the European bloc.

BANKING

BNP to shut trading arm

BNP Paribas SA, the biggest French bank, is shuttering its 2.5 billion euro (US$2.87 billion) proprietary trading arm, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Opera Trading Capital division of the lender, which makes risky bets with shareholders’ funds, struggled to make a profit last year amid market volatility, one of the people said. BNP Paribas has told its employees and begun informing prime brokers and counterparties about the plan, the people said.

INTERNET

German HuffPost to close

The German version of the news and views Web site HuffPost is shutting down. German publisher BurdaForward on Friday said that HuffPost Deutschland would cease operations on March 31. BurdaForward had licensed the German version of the site in 2013, running its news and revenue streams. The firm said it was ending its cooperation with HuffPost “because the partners are now pursuing different business strategies.”