Wind energy rate could be raised: director-general

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

There is room to raise feed-in tariff (FIT) rates for offshore wind energy this year, Bureau of Energy Director-General Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said yesterday, following criticism of a proposed cut.

“The FIT would likely increase, but the decision would have to be decided by the renewable energy review committee,” he told reporters at a media gathering in Taipei.

The 60-day preview period for the government’s renewable energy purchasing price for the next 20 years is to end on Jan. 29, and the review committee could come to a decision on it as soon as Jan. 30, Lin said.

Offshore wind developers have said that the government’s plans to cap the feed-in-tariff rate at NT$5.1060 per kilowatt hour for the next two decades, a 12.7 percent reduction from the previous price of NT$5.8498, would severely affect the viability of offshore wind projects.

At the same time, an impasse between the central and Changhua County governments prevented Orsted A/S, Hai Long Offshore Wind (海龍), a joint venture between Northland Power Inc and Yushan Energy Co (玉山能源), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and China Steel Corp (中鋼) from securing power purchasing agreements at last year’s rates, because last week’s deadline was missed.

Establishment permits cannot be issued without consent from Changhua County, which has experienced a handover of power, and said that more time would be needed for the administration to review the cases.

Lin said that he would visit newly elected Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) before the Lunar New Year holidays to iron out any differences.