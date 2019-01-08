Apple to offer iTunes content on Samsung TVs

Bloomberg

Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co announced a deal that only recently would have seemed unthinkable: The iPhone maker is to begin offering iTunes movies and TV shows on its archrival’s TV sets.

Coming ahead of the annual CES technology show in Las Vegas, Sunday’s move demonstrates Apple’s shift toward developing into a tech and media-services company as sales of gear such as the iPhone continue to wane.

It is “further evidence that Apple is willing to change its hardware-first approach and work with third parties to boost services revenue,” Apple watcher Gene Munster said.

Last week, after Apple shocked investors by saying that iPhone sales missed expectations for the holiday quarter, it pointed to an all-time record services revenue of US$10.8 billion for the quarter.

“With services a key part of the Apple flywheel and one of the only silver linings in an otherwise dark period of growth, Cook & Co need to double down on content and distribution partners going forward,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said.

Apple and Samsung were at war for about seven years over smartphone patents, with Apple accusing its rival of copying the iPhone’s design. After multiple trials and Apple being awarded millions of dollars, the two companies eventually settled in June last year, ending litigation.

The addition of iTunes on Samsung TVs comes just weeks after Apple opened up Apple Music to the Amazon Echo. Apple has also been seeking to rapidly grow its subscriber numbers as it seeks to compete favorably in the marketplace with Spotify, while exposing non-Apple hardware users to the company’s products would potentially push them to Apple devices when it is time to upgrade.

To compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime’s original content offerings, Apple would need as much reach as possible.

Samsung TVs held 33 percent of the smart TV market last year, beating out Vivo, LG and Sony, Statista said.

The deal also signals that Apple has no imminent plans to enter the physical TV space, Munster said.

Opening up iTunes to Samsung TVs means that Samsung TV users no longer need to purchase an Apple TV set-top-box to access Apple content. The deal also includes support for AirPlay, which means that iPhone users would be able to stream video content from their smartphones to Samsung TVs.