Pharmally bullish over added capacity

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Pharmally International Holding Co Ltd (康友製藥), a maker of large-volume parenteral solutions for vaccines and intravenous medicines, yesterday gave an optimistic revenue outlook as new capacity comes online in Indonesia.

Pharmally, which is tapping into the Indonesian market for poultry vaccines with annual sales of US$200 million, said it would this year begin shipments of Nobilis ND Latosa, a live vaccine developed by MSD Animal Health, a unit of Merck KGaA, against Newcastle disease in chickens.

The new plant in November last year obtained Good Manufacturing Practice certification from Indonesian authorities and completed animal trials last month, the firm said.

The first Nobilis ND Latosa batches are expected to be shipped this year, Pharmally said, adding that it should get the green light from regulators to ship more products.

Pharmally’s board of directors appointed a chairman to head PT Biotis Prima Agrisindo, its Indonesian subsidiary, it said.

Consolidated revenue last month increased 7.95 percent annually to NT$481 million (US$15.61 million), bringing last year’s total to NT$5.17 billion, up 20.27 percent year-on-year, company data showed.

Shares in Pharmally yesterday dropped 0.94 percent to NT$158.5 in Taipei trading.