LOCAL BOURSE

TWSE eyes 28 IPOs this year

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) is expected to see 28 companies launch initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, TWSE chairman Hsu Jan-yau (許璋瑤) said on Thursday last week. The nation’s markets remained relatively steady last year, Hsu said, adding that TWSE statistics showed that the total market value of listed companies grew to NT$29.3 trillion (US$949.4 billion). Average daily transactions expanded 24 percent to NT$130 billion and the average dividend yield was about 4.8 percent, Hsu added.

MANUFACTURING

November growth falls

The manufacturing sector in November last year saw sluggish growth for a sixth consecutive month amid escalating US-China trade tensions and weaker than expected global demand, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) said on Thursday last week. The composite index for the manufacturing sector fell 1.23 points from a month earlier to 10.79 points, the lowest since March. Four of the five sub-indices making up the composite index — demand, raw material purchases, pricing and general business climate — moved lower, the institute said.

APPAREL

Makalot sales jumps 6.95%

Apparel maker Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) on Friday reported consolidated revenue of NT$23.93 billion for last year, up 6.95 percent from 2017 — a new annual record. Last month alone, revenue grew 38.9 percent monthly and 22.8 percent annually to NT$2.24 billion thanks to diverted orders from China and an increased number of shipments for the year-end holiday season, the company said. Pretax earnings per share were NT$8.46 in the first 11 months of last year, it said.