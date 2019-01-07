Home / Business
Mon, Jan 07, 2019 - Page 16　

Refiners raise fuel prices due to crude oil cost increase

By Chen Cheng-hui  /  Staff reporter

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) yesterday announced that it would raise gasoline and diesel prices, ending three consecutive weeks of price cuts. The price hikes of NT$0.5 per liter for gasoline and diesel are to take effect today.

Fuel prices at CPC gas stations are to rise to NT$25, NT$26.5 and NT$28.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$22.7 per liter, CPC said in a statement.

Global crude oil prices rose last week with a surging US stock market and ahead of a new round of US-China trade talks, the refiner said in the statement, adding that the average cost of its crude oil per barrel rose from US$51.54 to US$53.74 last week.

Privately owned refiner Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced similar hikes, also effective today.

That would see the company’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded increase to NT$25, NT$26.4 and NT$28.5 per liter respectively, with premium diesel rising to NT$22.5 per liter.

Formosa said it attributed the strength of global crude oil prices to OPEC’s output cuts and a decrease in US crude oil inventories.

