HONG KONG

Retail sales growth falters

Retail sales growth slowed in November last year, as US-China trade tensions dampened sentiment, the Census and Statistics Department said on Thursday. Retail sales value rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier, the slowest growth since June 2017, it said. Retail volume rose 1.2 percent, which was also the slowest increase in 17 months. The jewelry, watches and clocks category — which made up nearly one-sixth of total nominal retail sales value — fell 3.9 percent, the biggest contraction among the major categories.

IRELAND

Budget returns to surplus

The government is running a surplus for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008 thanks to a surge in corporate profit tax, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday. The surplus had been achieved 12 months early through a “very big increase” in the amount of tax raised through corporations, he said. Such revenue was coming in between 1 billion and 2 billion euros (US$1.1 billion and US2.2 billion) ahead of projections for last year, he said.

AUTOMAKERS

Mercedes tops luxury brands

Fewer than 5,000 vehicles separated the top two luxury brands by sales in the US last year, with Mercedes-Benz barely topping BMW for a third straight victory. Daimler AG’s Mercedes limped a bit over the finish line with a 9.1 percent drop last month. The 315,959 cars and sport utility vehicles the brand delivered last year were still 4,945 more than BMW AG’s namesake division. For the second straight year, Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus division finished third.

AUTOMAKERS

Ghosn could appear in court

Former Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn is likely to appear in a Japanese court to hear the reasons for his detention, possibly within days, after his lawyers deployed a little-used article of the Constitution. A public hearing could take place within five days, according to Japan Broadcasting Corp (NHK), after the executive’s attorneys lodged a request with the Tokyo District Court that it cannot legally refuse. NHK said Ghosn wants to attend the hearing himself if there is one.

AUTOMAKERS

Volvo to take US$780m hit

Volvo AB, the world’s second-largest truckmaker, is to set aside 7 billion kronor (US$780 million) to address a faulty emissions-control component that has worn out more quickly than expected. The charge will eat into operating income in the just-finished fourth quarter, while the drag on cash-flow will last for several years, the Gothenburg, Sweden-based manufacturer said on Thursday in a statement issued after trading closed in Stockholm.

BANKING

Three ex-bankers arrested

Three former Credit Suisse Group AG bankers were arrested in London on Thursday on US charges that they took part in a fraud scheme involving US$2 billion in loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique. Andrew Pearse, 49, Surjan Singh, 44, and Detelina Subeva, 37, were charged in an indictment in Brooklyn, New York federal court with conspiring to violate US anti-bribery law and to commit money laundering and securities fraud, US prosecutors’ spokesman John Marzulli said. They have been released on bail in London while the US seeks extradition.