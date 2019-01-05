Airbus airplane handovers fell short of 800-plane target last year: sources

Bloomberg

Airbus SE narrowly missed its reduced target for aircraft deliveries last year even after the company’s factories operated until the last minutes of Dec. 31 to complete remaining airplanes, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Handovers topped 790, but failed to reach the goal of about 800, one of the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential figures.

Getting close to the target still represents a victory of sorts for incoming CEO Guillaume Faury, the Airbus Commercial Aircraft chief operating officer, who made a mission of coping with production challenges after a year of harrowing setbacks.

Airbus delivered more than a quarter of its annual output in the final two months, after persistent engine issues at the start of the year led to a halt in handovers and scores of parked planes.

Toulouse, France-based Airbus declined to comment. The group is scheduled to release official numbers on Friday. If confirmed, the delivery figures also mean that Airbus fell short of the 810 to 815 handovers targeted by archrival Boeing Co, which likewise kept some plants operating through the holidays.

Airbus initially aimed to ship close to 820 planes last year, including the C Series model acquired in the summer from Bombardier Inc and renamed the A220. It cut that target in October last year amid production headaches at engine makers and needed to hand over 127 aircraft last month to meet the more modest goal, matching a record monthly tally from 2017.

Airbus on Thursday said that it had firmed up critical orders for the A220 from US operator JetBlue Airways Corp and its founder David Neeleman’s new airline Moxy, which were originally announced at the Farnborough Air Show in July.

The deals, for 120 aircraft in total, were finalized last month, Airbus said, allowing them to be counted against last year’s order tally.

Airbus shares dropped as much as 7.9 percent in Paris before closing down 3.5 percent at 81.21 euros.

The stock was little changed last year as Airbus struggled to lift delivery rates to fulfill a record order backlog. Boeing gained about 9 percent last year.