Adata revenue falls 10.53% monthly on reduced orders

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-biggest memory module supplier, yesterday said that revenue last month dropped 10.53 percent month-on-month to NT$2.08 billion (US$67.39 million), the weakest level in 10 months, as customers and channel distributors reduced orders due to year-end window-dressing.

Last month’s decline matched a slump in the DRAM industry that began last quarter, when Adata saw revenue plunge 22.21 percent quarterly from NT$8.75 billion to NT$6.81 billion, the company said in a statement.

About 54.75 percent of last quarter’s revenue came from DRAM products, it said.

For the whole of last year, revenue slid 2.41 percent annually from NT$32.23 billion to NT$31.45 billion, with DRAM products contributing about 61 percent of revenue, company data showed.

Last quarter’s weakness is expected to carry into this quarter, as demand for DRAM products has stalled due to a ripple effect from PC microprocessor scarcity, the Taipei-based company said.

As the supply of microprocessors from Intel Corp is expected to improve gradually from next quarter, DRAM demand is to pick up accordingly, Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said in the statement.

Adata said that it is positive about the outlook for NAND flash memory, its other major revenue contributor, as prices could pick up on pent-up demand and a shift to solid-state hard drives as replacements for conventional hard disk drives.

The company did not say when it expects the price rebound to take place.

To minimize risks from the volatile memory industry, Adata said that it is diversifying into new businesses, including memory storage for gaming PCs, industrial devices and automotive applications.

The company expects to see an early contribution from those new, higher-margin products in the second half of this year, Chen said, adding that they would bear fruit within next one to two years.