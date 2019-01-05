DaBomb Protein surges as pig farmers switch to safer plant-based animal feeds

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Shares in DaBomb Protein Corp (達邦蛋白), which makes advanced soybean meal animal feed, surged this week as the threat of African swine fever boosted sales.

The stock surged by the daily maximum of 10 percent yesterday to NT$26.6, compared with the broader market’s 1.16 percent drop.

The adoption of wholly plant-based protein feed is a vital method to maintain biological security as the government is works to stem the spread of the disease by stopping pigs from ingesting contaminated feed, DaBomb said in a statement on Wednesday.

The epidemic presents an opportunity for the company’s soybean-based feed, it said.

The soybean meal products are manufactured with proprietary peptide hydrolysis technology and provide a safe food source that has high protein digestibility, enhances the immune system and balances intestinal microflora, DaBomb said.

The products contain elevated quantities of antimicrobial peptides from soya that help fight disease, it added.

DaBomb said its output is running near its annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes, with more to come this year as its new facility in China’s Fujian Province comes online in the middle of this year.

Revenue in the first 11 months of last year rose 10.02 percent annually to NT$48.37 million (US$1.57 million), DaBomb said.

GeneReach Biotechnology Corp (瑞基海洋), which makes pathogen detection devices and reagents for pets, livestock and aquaculture, also saw shares surge 10 percent to NT$44.55 yesterday.

Investors expect high demand for the company’s POCKIT, a line of pathogen-detection testing systems that can be deployed on-site at pig farms, market observers said.

GeneReach’s revenue in the first 11 months of last year grew 16.48 percent from the same period in 2017 to NT$19.37 million.

Meanwhile, shares in meat and animal feed producers Great Wall Enterprise Co Ltd (大成) and Charoen Pokphand Enterprise (Taiwan) Co Ltd (台灣卜蜂) rose 2.05 percent and 0.73 percent respectively, while Morn Sun Feed Mill Corp (茂生農經) advanced 9.92 percent.