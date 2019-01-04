UBS calls for larger European banks to rival US companies

Bloomberg

European banks need to get bigger to compete with their US counterparts, UBS Group AG chairman Axel Weber said, adding to calls for consolidation in the industry.

“What Europe needs in order to catch up with American firms is European champions, banks that are larger in size,” Weber told Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua in an interview broadcast yesterday.

“You will see not just domestic banks become more pan-European, you will also see US banks taking a bigger stake in Europe and in Asia, because their clients will want global exposure and global banking as well,” he added.

Europe’s lenders have been slower than their US peers to deal with the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis, in part because the market remains fragmented along national lines, making cross-border mergers more difficult.

Executives from Deutsche Bank AG chief executive Christian Sewing to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi have called for rules to be harmonized to allow for consolidation.

While Weber championed larger European lenders, he signaled that his own firm was not considering a deal at this point.

In an interview with Tages-Anzeiger published yesterday, he said that it makes little sense for Switzerland’s largest bank to think about merging with a rival now, as big deals can paralyze companies for years.

“We want primarily to grow organically and before we can run we have to be able to walk safely,” Weber told the newspaper.

Weber said he could imagine staying on as UBS chairman until his term expires in 2022, provided he has support from shareholders.

Asked if he would still be in office to oversee the next change of CEO, the 61-year-old said that succession planning was and will be part of what the bank’s leadership does on a regular basis, but that there is no pressure to act.

His comments come two weeks after people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the bank is intensifying succession planning for chief executive Sergio Ermotti, and that Weber is said to favor an outside candidate for the role.