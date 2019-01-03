Agencies

UGANDA

Sugar firms demand zoning

The country’s top three sugar producers have urged the government to reconsider parliament’s rejection of zoning for millers, saying that it would undermine output due to competition for cane. Allowing producers to establish mills within 25km of each other would lead to competition and cause producers to operate below capacity, Uganda Sugar Manufacturers Association chairman Jim Kabeho said yesterday by telephone from Jinja. At least nine factories were established in the past decade, some too close to other plants, according to the lobby that groups Kakira Sugar Ltd, Kinyara Sugar Ltd and Sugar Corp of Uganda Ltd. Lawmakers in the country last year rejected demands for zoning, saying that it would force the government to move millers or to buy land.

ENERGY

Faroe opposes takeover bid

Faroe Petroleum PLC has said its value far surpasses a bid by DNO ASA, citing an independent assessment in a last-ditch effort to persuade shareholders to reject the hostile offer just hours before the deadline. A report prepared by Gaffney, Cline & Associates Inc concluded that the UK oil company is worth US$879 million to US$1.076 billion, exceeding the US$723 million valuation implied by DNO’s offer of ￡1.52 (US$1.93) a share, Faroe said yesterday. It is a response to repeated criticism from DNO, which is seeking full control after amassing a 30 percent stake. The two companies have engaged in a heated war of words over the past few months, which started after DNO had to abandon an effort to get seats on Faroe’s board. In criticizing Faroe’s corporate-governance culture, share performance, operational abilities and dealmaking, DNO has not endeared itself to the company’s management, which again advised investors to snub the bid.

ENERGY

Iran to invest in India refinery

Iran is to invest about 15 billion rupees (US$214.12 million) to expand a refinery run by Chennai Petroleum Corp in south India, the company’s managing director said, amid US sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation that have severely hit its oil exports. The state-run company is boosting capacity at its Nagapattinam facility by nine-fold to process 9 million tonnes per year and the investment is Naftiran Intertrade Co’s share of the 275 billion rupees expansion plan, managing director S.N. Pandey said in an interview in Chennai last week. The rest of the investment would be through debt and equity, including fresh capital from its main founder Indian Oil Corp. “We will achieve the financial closure in 2019,” Pandey said. “We don’t see any issue in debt raising. We have already talked to many bankers.” While Naftiran’s investment would ease Chennai Petroleum’s fundraising task, it would ensure that Iran maintains its grip in India.

AUSTRALIA

Property market to worsen

The downturn in Sydney’s property market is expected to deepen this year as tighter lending standards and the worst slump in values since the late 1980s cause nervous buyers to sit on the sidelines. Average Sydney home values have fallen 11.1 percent since their peak in 2017, according to CoreLogic Inc data released yesterday — surpassing the 9.6 percent top-to-bottom decline when the country was on the cusp of entering its last recession. Nationwide, dwelling values declined 4.8 percent last year, marking the weakest housing market conditions since 2008, CoreLogic said.