SOUTH KOREA

Exports fall 1.2% monthly

Exports last month fell in the latest sign that a slowdown in China and a global trade dispute is weighing on global commerce. Shipments decreased 1.2 percent in the month from a year earlier, lower than the 2.5 percent increase forecast by economists. Shipments of semiconductors, which dominate the nation’s exports, fell 8.3 percent from a year earlier as large IT companies adjusted investment in data centers and memorychip supply shortage eased, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement yesterday. Exports to China dipped 13.9 percent compared with a 14.8 percent rise a year earlier, it said.

SINGAPORE

GDP grew 3.3% last year

The economy last year grew 3.3 percent, but major global economic uncertainties lie ahead, including US-China trade tension and nervous financial markets, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍) said on Monday. The government had forecast GDP growth for last year to come in at between 3 percent and 3.5 percent versus a three-year high of 3.6 percent the previous year. Lee reiterated the government’s GDP growth forecast for this year to be between 1.5 percent and 3.5 percent. Some economists said that the trade-reliant economy’s growth is expected to slow.

QATAR

Steep alcohol tax begins

The FIFA World Cup 2022 host was to introduce a 100 percent tax on alcohol from yesterday, a government official said on Monday. The “sin” tax is being introduced just weeks after the nation announced in its annual budget statement that it would introduce a levy on “health-damaging goods.” The policy was revealed by Qatar Distribution Co, the country’s only alcohol store, in a 30-page list of new prices for beer, wine and spirits, citing the introduction of a 100 percent “excise tax.” The list was widely shared on social media and showed drinks doubling in price overnight. With the levy, a 1 liter bottle of Bombay Sapphire gin would cost 340 Qatari riyals (US$93) and a 750ml bottle of Shiraz wine from South Africa would be 86 riyals. A 24-pack of Heineken 330ml beers would cost 384 riyals.

LUXURY GOODS

Kors to become Capri

Having added a pair of high-end brands to its stable, Michael Kors Holdings Ltd is changing its name to Capri Holdings Ltd. The company has charged aggressively into the upper echelons of luxury fashion hoping to boost sales. It in September announced the acquisition of the Italian fashion house Gianni Versace SpA for more than US$2 billion, less than two years after acquiring Jimmy Choo, the shoemaker that rocketed to fame on the high heels of Sex and the City. Michael Kors remains the chief creative director at Capri, with US$8 billion in projected annual sales. Starting today, its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol is to be CPRI.

TURKEY

Local HSBC head probed

A prosecutor started an investigation against the head of HSBC Holding PLC’s Turkish unit for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cumhuriyet reported. The investigation relates to HSBC Turkey chief executive officer Selim Kervanci’s retweet of a video during the biggest protests of Erdogan’s rule five years ago, the opposition newspaper reported. The video was from the 2004 German movie Downfall, set during Adolf Hitler’s last days and depicting the collapse of Nazi Germany, it said.