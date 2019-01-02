Mexican president decrees tax cuts for US border region

Reuters, MEXICO CITY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday decreed tax cuts for northern states that he said would help power economic growth and deter migration to the US.

An executive order in the government’s official gazette granted lower rates for value-added and income taxes in more than 40 municipalities bordering the US.

Lopez Obrador’s tax cuts could reduce government tax income this year, when he is to implement a budget that seeks to use spending cuts to help fund new social welfare and infrastructure projects.

At an event in Monterrey in the northern state of Nuevo Leon on Saturday, Lopez Obrador said that the minimum wage in the northern strip of municipalities from yesterday would rise to 177 pesos (US$9), nearly double the national level, and that fuel prices would be set on a par with US prices.

“This is a very important project to boost investment and job creation,” Lopez Obrador told business leaders.

The decree seeks to give an edge to northern Mexican businesses, which compete with US-based companies across the border.

Lopez Obrador has vowed to increase economic development to deter migration to the US. US President Donald Trump wants to make Mexico take in Central Americans who are seeking asylum in the US.

The plan would give businesses in the region a tax credit worth half of value-added tax dues.

Companies that can show they earn more than 90 percent of their revenue in the area are eligible for an income tax credit worth one-third of dues.

Last month, Citigroup Inc economists estimated that lower tax revenue from the north could cost the government about 120 billion pesos a year.

A national chamber of business owners, Coparmex, welcomed the decree in a statement as a “judicious” measure that could spur investment in the region.

The center-right National Action Party (PAN), the biggest opposition to Lopez Obrador’s leftist coalition in the Mexican Congress of the Union, said that the decree was a “scam,” since it fell short of his campaign promise to cut tax rates for consumers.

PAN leader Marko Cortes said in a statement the value-added tax cuts would only benefit “intermediaries,” and that it would fail to boost investment since it was a presidential decree that could be removed at any moment.