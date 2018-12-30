Yen, Swiss franc jump as investors remain cautious

Reuters, LONDON

The Japanese yen jumped on Friday as investors sought protection against volatile stock moves, while the greenback dipped as stocks traded higher after a dramatic week capped by large price swings.

The benchmark S&P 500 tested its 20-month low early in the week and was at the brink of bear market territory before the three main US indices roared back with their biggest daily surge in nearly a decade on Wednesday and a late rally on Thursday.

The yen gained despite higher stocks, soft domestic data and a decline in benchmark Japanese bond yields, which fell back into negative territory for the first time in more than a year.

“That suggests that there’s still demand for some insurance against extended volatility over the holiday period that’s keeping the yen better supported,” said Shaun Osborne, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.

The Japanese currency was up 0.66 percent against the greenback at ￥110.26, up 0.9 percent from last week’s ￥111.3.

Another safe-haven currency, the Swiss franc, on Friday also jumped 0.82 percent to SF0.9794 per US dollar, up from a 1:1 pairing last week.

“Markets are a bit more cautious on risk appetite, with the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gaining,” said Lee Hardman, a foreign-exchange strategist at MUFG in London.

The US dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, fell 0.19 percent to 96.39, down 0.6 percent for the week.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar on Friday rose NT$0.069 against the US dollar to close at NT$30.733, up 0.3 percent for the week.

Still, the NT dollar fell 2.88 percent against the greenback this year.

The US currency has been hurt in the past few weeks by rising expectations that the US Federal Reserve will pause its tightening cycle sooner than expected, or risk harming the US economy with further interest rate increases.

A partial shutdown of the US federal government, trade tensions between the US and China, and complications relating to Britain’s exit from the EU are also keeping investors cautious.

“There’s still a lot of potential risk and uncertainty out there,” Osborne said.

Additional reporting by CNA