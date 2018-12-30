Wall St posts gains after choppy week

Reuters

The S&P 500 ended marginally lower in a choppy session on Friday, but major indices posted weekly gains for the first time this month following a wild few days of trading that saw equities rebound from a prolonged slide.

Major indices moved in and out of positive territory during the day, action that was emblematic of recent volatility, although lacking the huge swings of the past week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished modestly lower, while the NASDAQ Composite eked out a slight gain.

With the year coming to an end, investors would be watching key US economic reports next week, including on manufacturing and employment.

“It’s just maybe nervousness ... with another short week coming up,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama. “There’s a lot of potential for moves one way or the other. We have got a lot of data coming in next week.”

Thursday’s trading was marked by a stunning reversal late in the session to build on a rally that started on Wednesday with the biggest single-day percentage gains for the indices in nearly a decade.

The week started off with Wall Street’s worst-ever Christmas Eve drop, pushing the S&P 500 to within a whisker of bear market territory.

“The market does seem to be forming a tradeable bottom,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. “In the last few days and even including today, you are seeing investors come in and starting to look for some bargains.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday fell 76.42 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,062.40, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,485.74 and the NASDAQ Composite added 5.03 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,584.52.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 2.86 percent, the Dow added 2.75 percent, and the NASDAQ gained 3.97 percent.

Even so, the S&P 500 was on track to drop more than 9 percent this month, its biggest monthly percentage decline since February 2009, during the throes of the financial crisis.

Concerns about trade tensions between the US and China, instability in Washington as underscored by the partial federal government shutdown, and slowing US corporate profit growth continue to worry investors heading into the New Year.

However, the recent slide in stocks means valuations are more reasonable, while some market watchers this week said that Wall Street was becoming more confident about the US Federal Reserve’s approach to interest rate policy and monetary tightening.

“Investors are beginning to price in the fact that they believe the Fed will raise rates at a much slower pace in 2019,” Arone said.

The rebound in stocks this week came as investors might be rotating into equities from bonds.

US fund investors added US$5.2 billion to equity funds in the first net positive flows for such funds this month, while bonds funds saw US$8.3 billion in outflows, according to Lipper data for the latest weekly period.

Contracts to buy previously owned homes fell unexpectedly last month, the National Association of Realtors said, the latest sign of weakness in the US housing market.

In corporate news, Tesla Inc shares jumped 5.6 percent after the electric automaker named Oracle Corp cofounder Larry Ellison to its board, in response to a demand by US regulators for independent oversight of company management.