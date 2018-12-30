US Army looks for robots, sparks industry battle

By Matt O’Brien / AP, CHELMSFORD, Massachusetts

The US Army is looking for a few good robots. Not to fight — not yet, at least — but to help the men and women who do.

These robots are not taking up arms, but the companies making them have waged a different kind of battle. At stake is a contract worth almost half a billion dollars for 3,000 backpack-sized robots that can defuse bombs and scout enemy positions. Competition for the work has spilled over into the US Congress and federal court.

The project and others like it could someday help troops “look around the corner, over the next hillside and let the robot be in harm’s way and let the robot get shot,” said Paul Scharre, a military technology expert at the Center for a New American Security.

The big fight over small robots opens a window into the intersection of technology and national defense, and shows how fear that China could surpass the US drives even small tech start-ups to play geopolitics to outmaneuver rivals.

It also raises questions about whether defense technology should be sourced solely to US companies to avoid the risk of tampering by foreign adversaries.

The US Army’s immediate plans alone envision a new fleet of 5,000 ground robots of varying sizes and levels of autonomy.

The marines, navy and air force are making similar investments.

“My personal estimate is that robots will play a significant role in combat inside of a decade or a decade and a half,” US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley said in May at a US Senate hearing where he appealed for more money to modernize the force.

Adversaries like China and Russia “are investing heavily and very quickly” in the use of aerial, sea and ground robots, Milley said.

“We are doing the same,” he added.

Such a shift would be a “huge game-changer for combat,” said Scharre, who credited Milley’s leadership for the push.

The promise of such big Pentagon investments in robotics has been a boon for US defense contractors and technology start-ups, but the situation is murkier for firms with foreign ties.

Concerns that popular commercial drones made by Chinese Da-Jiang Innovations Technology Co ( 大疆創新科技) could be vulnerable to spying last year led the US Army to ban their use by soldiers.

In August, the Pentagon published a report that said China is conducting espionage to acquire foreign military technologies — sometimes by using students or researchers as “procurement agents and intermediaries.”

At a defense expo in Egypt this month, some US firms spotted what they viewed as Chinese knock-offs of their robots.

The China fears came to a head in a bitter competition between Israeli firm Roboteam Ltd and Massachusetts-based Endeavor Robotics over a series of major contracts to build the US Army’s next generation of ground robots.

Those machines would be designed to be smarter and easier to deploy than the remote-controlled rovers that have helped troops disable bombs for more than 15 years.

The biggest contract — worth US$429 million — calls for mass producing 11.3kg robots that are light, easily maneuverable and can be “carried by infantry for long distances without taxing the soldier,” said Bryan McVeigh, project manager for force projection at the army’s research and contracting center in Warren, Michigan.

Other bulkier prototypes are tank-sized uncrewed supply vehicles that have been tested in the past few weeks in the rough and wintry terrain outside Fort Drum, New York.