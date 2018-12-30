How to rent a vintage car

By Brett Berk / Bloomberg

Vintage cars are alluring. They represent the simplicity, or craftsmanship, or louche sleaziness of a bygone era. They are also — and I say this as the proud owner of four old vehicles — fussy, dangerous and excruciatingly unreliable. Not everyone enjoys this kind of constant crapshoot in their daily drive.

Fortunately, a trio of “sharing economy” apps allow occasional access to well-maintained classics. DriveShare LLC, Turo Inc and Vinty Inc all function like Airbnb Inc, but each has a unique position.

Owners list their vehicles, upload information and images, set a rental price, and provide guidelines on things such as mileage, security deposit and delivery instructions.

Users need to meet a minimum age requirement: For Turo and Vinty it is 21 with supplemental insurance, 25 without; for DriveShare it is 30. They must upload their driver’s license and in some cases a Social Security number, then await security and safety screening and verification, which can take as long as 72 hours. Once approved, users can scroll, click and finalize the details.

DriveShare is a subsidiary of Michigan classic-car insurance company Hagerty, which represents hundreds of thousands of vintage vehicle owners, most of whom use their cars only occasionally.

“Many classic cars spend a lot of time in garages when they could be earning their owner some revenue,” said Peter Zawadzki, the app’s founder. “A lot of people want to drive a classic, particularly for special occasions, but don’t have the resources or time to own, maintain and store one themselves.”

This creates a win-win, especially because old cars like to be exercised regularly. It keeps their vital fluids circulating, their batteries charged and their components from drying out.

Turo is the giant of the trio, a company founded a decade ago by a Harvard Business School student that now operates in 5,500 cities with about 350,000 cars.

Turo acts mainly as a peer-to-peer option to Hertz Corp or Alamo Rent a Car, renting newer cars to business travelers or vacationers, but vintage vehicle offerings give it differentiation and cachet.

“It’s not the majority of our business, but it’s certainly a part that’s very aspirational,” chief executive officer Andre Haddad said.

Vinty is the small indie. Where the other two apps have a US-wide profile, the backing of a national insurance company (Liberty Mutual Group owns a stake in Turo), and a large vehicle pool, Vinty has 1,250 classics that are mainly clustered in Southern California, where the company is headquartered.

This is strategic. Although individual customers are welcome, the company and its “hosts” derive most of their revenue renting vehicles for film, TV and commercial shoots, as well as special occasions, such as weddings or corporate events.

“We tell owners, either you can let someone else drive, or you can just bring the car for an event and have customers take photos with them and have them act as a prop,” company founder Pierre Lapointe said.

This ability to act as on-site steward, and not have the car driven much, is attractive to many fussy old-car owners, for whom their vehicles are their babies.