UK icon HMV collapses due to digital surge

AFP, LONDON

British music retailer His Master’s Voice (HMV), which was launched by English composer Edward Elgar in 1921 and helped propel The Beatles to fame, on Friday collapsed into administration as consumers switch to digital streaming in droves.

HMV, which is known worldwide for its iconic logo showing a dog listening to a record player, is the last major music retailer in Britain and has been suffering for years from the decline in physical sales of CDs and DVDs.

Hilco Capital, a restructuring company that rescued HMV when it previously entered administration in 2013, said that the board of HMV had decided to appoint administrators, but its 125 stores in Britain would continue trading for the moment as negotiations continue with suppliers.

The company employs about 2,200 people.

“It is disappointing to see the market, particularly for DVD, deteriorate so rapidly in the last 12 months as consumers switch at an ever increasing pace to digital service,” said Paul McGowan, executive chairman of HMV and Hilco.

“During the key Christmas trading period the market for DVD fell by over 30 percent compared to the previous year,” he said, adding that the decline was “unsustainable.”

Downloads in 2012 overtook physical music sales in Britain for the first time, and since then platforms for music and film such as Spotify, iTunes, Netflix and Amazon Prime have grown further, undermining retailers.

“The switch to digital has accelerated dramatically this year, creating a void that we are no longer able to bridge,” McGowan said, adding that the physical music market in Britain is forecast to decline about 17 percent next year.

“As a result, the directors have concluded that it will not be possible to continue to trade the business,” he said.

HMV opened its first store on Oxford Street in 1921, selling gramophones, radios and popular music recordings.

It made history in 1962 when record label EMI, which belonged to HMV until 1996, signed The Beatles.

After its previous collapse, HMV hosted a series of live events in store with musicians like pop star Kylie Minogue and grime artist Stormzy in a bid to increase footfall.

However, McGowan also said that there had been a “tsunami of challenges facing UK retailers,” including an increase in business rates — a tax on non-residential properties.

The growth of online shopping has hit British retailers particularly hard this year.

Consumer confidence in Britain fell to its lowest level in five years this month, market researcher GfK Group said.

“Poor Christmas trading has claimed its first victim,” Retail Economics chief executive Richard Lim told the BBC.

Electronics retailer Maplin, the British branch of Toys “R” Us and discount chain Poundworld all collapsed this year.

Department store chain House of Fraser was also forced into administration, while Marks & Spencer and Debenhams had to close stores.

About 150,000 jobs have been lost in Britain’s retail sector this year, according to an estimate by UK news agency the Press Association.