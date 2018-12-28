Trump may order Huawei ban: sources

Reuters, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump is considering an executive order next year to declare a national emergency that would bar US companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd (華為) and ZTE Corp (中興), three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

It would be the latest step by the Trump administration to cut Huawei and ZTE, two of China’s biggest network equipment companies, out of the US market.

The US has said that the two companies work at the behest of the Chinese government and that their equipment could be used to spy on Americans.

The executive order, which has been under consideration for more than eight months, could be issued as early as next month and would direct the US Department of Commerce to block US companies from buying equipment from foreign telecommunications makers that pose significant national security risks, sources from the telecoms industry and the administration said.

While the order is unlikely to name Huawei or ZTE, a source said it is expected that Commerce Department officials would interpret it as authorization to limit the spread of equipment made by the two companies.

The sources said the text for the order has not been finalized.

The executive order would invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that gives the US president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the US.

The issue has new urgency as the US’ wireless carriers look for partners as they prepare to adopt next-generation 5G wireless networks.

The order follows the passage of a defense policy bill in August that barred the US government itself from using Huawei and ZTE equipment.

Huawei and ZTE did not return requests for comment. Both in the past have denied allegations that their products are used to spy. The White House also did not return a request for comment.

The Wall Street Journal in early May first reported that the order was under consideration, but it was never issued.

Rural operators in the US are among the biggest customers of Huawei and ZTE, and fear that the executive order would also require them to rip out existing Chinese-made equipment without compensation.

Industry officials are divided on whether the administration could legally compel operators to do that.

While the big US wireless

companies have cut ties with Huawei, small rural carriers have relied on Huawei and ZTE switches, as well as other equipment, because they tend to be less expensive.

The company is so central to small carriers that Huawei Technologies US vice president for sales William Levy is on the board of directors of the Rural Wireless Association (RWA).

The RWA represents carriers with fewer than 100,000 subscribers.

It estimates that 25 percent of its members had Huawei or ZTE equipment in their networks, it said in a filing with the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this month.

The RWA is concerned that an executive order could force its members to remove ZTE and Huawei equipment, and also bar future purchases, RWA general counsel Caressa Bennet said.

It would cost US$800 million to US$1 billion for all RWA members to replace their Huawei and ZTE equipment, Bennet said.

The FCC in April granted initial approval to a regulation that bars giving federal funding to help pay for telecommunications infrastructure to companies that purchase equipment from firms deemed threats to US national security, which analysts have said is aimed at Huawei and ZTE.