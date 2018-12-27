Adata moves into market for Internet of Vehicles

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Adata Technology Co (威剛科技), the world’s second-biggest memory module supplier, said it has set up a business unit to sell automotive electronics control units (ECUs) as part of its efforts to diversify into the high-margin Internet of Vehicles (IoV) market.

The Taipei-based company said it has joined forces with local ECU supplier Yong Sheng Automotive Electronic Co (永盛車電) to speed up product development and shorten product qualification times.

Yong Sheng president Ko Sheng-tai (柯盛泰) and his team are to move to Adata’s newly created ECU Business Center, Adata said in a statement on Monday.

Yong Sheng develops a wide range of ECUs, including control units for lights, power windows, door locks and information displays, the company Web site said.

“With rapidly changing technologies, advanced driver assistance, communications and infotainment systems have become the must-have features in vehicles,” Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said in the statement.

“This has led to a fast-growing automotive electronics market,” he added.

The cost of electronic systems in vehicles are expected to increase to more than 50 percent of the total cost of manufacturing a vehicle, from 40 percent currently, Chen said, without citing his sources.

Adata recognized the potential for great business opportunities in ECUs as the IoV market is taking shape, especially in India, the ASEAN region, Latin America and Africa, as well as other emerging markets, Chen said.

In the statement, Adata confirmed the qualification of its vehicle storage products, as well as its human-machine interface devices for vehicles, for automakers in the US, Japan and South Korea.