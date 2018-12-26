Kwang Yang aims high in next year’s electric market

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) yesterday said it aims to seize a 50 percent share of the nation’s electric scooter market next year, challenging Gogoro Inc’s (睿能創意) top position.

Kwang Yang, the nation’s largest manufacturer of gasoline-powered scooters, only has a 3 percent share of the electric market, selling 2,476 electric scooters as of yesterday, Ministry of Economic Affairs statistics showed.

“With 1,500 fast-charging battery points installed and distributors’ support, the company aims to take 50 percent share of the market next year,” the company said in a statement.

The Kaohsiung-based manufacturer said it is stepping up its promotion by granting a NT$3,000 subsidy for each purchase of its new model, the NICE 100EV.

Kwang Yang rolled out its first electric scooters in June along with a corresponding energy solution called the “Ionex” system. It aims to sell 500,000 units worldwide within three years.

Gogoro is defending its top position with 66,023 units sold as of yesterday for a 84 percent market share.

In the gasoline-fueled scooter market, Kwang Yang said its new energy-efficient models — the Cue 100 and GP125 — have gained traction.

“The new models are so popular that consumers have snatched up all available vehicles. Demand has surpassed our expectations,” it said in a statement. “We are boosting production at our factories in Kaohsiung. Employees are working overtime to increase output.”

Kwang Yang raised its monthly sales target for the Cue 100 to 3,000 units from 1,500, while monthly sales of the GP125 are to jump to 10,000 units from a previous estimate of 7,500, the statement said.

Kwang Yang, which has 35 percent share of the scooter market, expects sales this year to reach 300,000 units.