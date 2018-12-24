Home / Business
Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - Page 15　

Yuanta positive on Uni-President buy

EXPANSION STRATEGY:Uni-President’s purchase of Woongjin Foods matches its strategy of focusing on complementary product offerings, an analyst said

By Chen Cheng-hui  /  Staff reporter

Uni-President Enterprise Corp’s (UPEC, 統一企業) acquisition of a South Korean food and beverage brand aligns with the company’s overseas expansion strategy, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said on Friday.

The US$229.08 million deal for a 74.75 percent stake in Woongjin Foods Co is expected to offer potential revenue and earnings for Uni-President after the Taiwanese conglomerate ended a joint venture partnership with Starbucks Corp in eastern China late last year, Yuanta said in a research note.

“The acquisition is consistent with UPEC’s strategy of focusing on the F&B [food and beverage] segment, achieving complementary synergy in product offerings and expanding its footprint into the northeast Asia market,” Yuanta analyst Juliette Liu (劉珮昀) said in the note.

“Uni-President can export popular Korean drinks to overseas markets, leveraging the group’s capabilities,” she added.

Uni-President would acquire 49.1 million share of Woongjin Foods at US$4.67 per share via its 100-percent-owned subsidiary Kai Yu (BVI) Investment Co Ltd (凱友投資), according to a company regulatory filing on Thursday.

Established in 1976, Woongin Foods holds about a 4 percent market share in the non-alcohol beverage market in South Korea, with its main products including ginseng drinks, juice, rice drinks and other sweet beverges.

The company posted sales of US$201 million with net profit of US$15 million last year, Liu said.

Yuanta is positive about the deal, expecting it to contribute 2 percent and 1 percent of the company’s total sales and net profit respectively, she said.

In the first 11 months of the year, Uni-President’s cumulative revenue increased 8.01 percent annually to NT$398.89 billion (US$12.9 billion).

The Tainan-based company’s net profit in the first three quarters edged down 0.58 percent year-on-year to NT$14.8 billion, affected by higher taxes on undistributed earnings and corporate income. Earnings per share were NT$2.61 from January to September.

Shares of Uni-President rose 0.14 percent to NT$69.5 on Saturday in Taipei trading. They have risen 5.3 percent so far this year, compared with the broader market’s 9.36 percent decline over the same period.

Yuanta has a “hold” rating on Uni-President, with a 12-month target price of NT$80.

This story has been viewed 600 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top