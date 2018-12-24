Marriott International announces Taichung opening

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Marriott International Inc on Thursday announced the opening in Taichung of Taiwan’s first Fairfield by Marriott hotel, with the hotel chain seeking to bolster its presence in the region and introduce travelers to central Taiwan.

“Taichung has become a popular destination among domestic and international travelers, because of its access to natural beauty, as well as its city attractions and friendly local people,” said Mike Fulkerson, Marriott International’s vice president of brand and marketing in Asia-Pacific.

The Fairfield brand aims to offer travelers a seamless travel experience at great value, Fulkerson said.

Fairfield by Marriott Taichung is close to Taichung’s high-speed rail station, Taichung International Airport and the national highway interchange, he said.

The property is owned by Taichung-based real-estate developer Eslite Real Estate Agency Co (精英開發投資) and managed by Marriott International Inc.

Fairfield by Marriott Taichung offers guests convenient access to popular local attractions, such as the National Taichung Theater, Lihpao Outlet Mall and the Houfeng Bikeway, he said.

The hotel has 131 guest rooms and is situated in the heart of the city so that guests can enjoy local landmarks and cultural attractions whether they are staying for business or leisure, hotel general manager Dario Congera said.

Guests can enjoy a buffet breakfast in the morning and Asian and Western dishes in the evening, Congera said, adding that the dining area can accommodate up to 70 guests and double as a space for meetings and casual gatherings.

The hotel chain operates 1,000 properties under the Fairfield brand, which seeks to set itself apart from rivals with an emphasis on warmth and comfort, Congera said.