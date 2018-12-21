Oil prices hit one-year low on US fed announcement

Reuters, LONDON

Oil prices yesterday fell about 3 percent, heading back toward their lowest levels for more than a year on worries about oversupply and the outlook for energy demand as stock markets tumbled following a US interest rate rise.

Stock markets dropped worldwide after the US Federal Reserve raised rates and kept most of its guidance for additional hikes over the next two years, dashing investors’ hopes for a more dovish policy outlook.

US light crude oil fell US$1.61 a barrel, or 3.3 percent, to a low of US$46.56 and was trading at about US$46.70 by 08:45am GMT. North Sea Brent was down US$1.60, or 2.8 percent, at US$55.64 a barrel.

Both major oil futures contracts rallied sharply on Wednesday, but were yesterday at or close to their lowest levels for more than 14 months, more than 30 percent below multiyear highs reached at the beginning of October.

“Wednesday’s recovery was short-covering,” said Xi Jiarui, chief oil analyst at consultancy JLC.

“Investors quickly moved their attention to deteriorating fundamentals in the oil markets, including more signs of slowing economic growth next year, record production and the lack of confidence with OPEC’s pledge to curb production,” Xi said.

OPEC members and other oil producers, including Russia, this month agreed to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day in an attempt to drain tanks and boost prices.

However, the cuts are not to happen until next month and production has been at or near record highs in the US, Russia and Saudi Arabia.