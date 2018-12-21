Deloitte sees fewer IPOs next year, chances for SMEs

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The number of initial public offerings (IPO) might slow to between 50 and 55 next year after rising to a five-year high of 60 this year as the US-China trade dispute cast a shadow over capital markets worldwide, Deloitte & Touche Taiwan said on Wednesday.

Expectations of an economic slowdown and stricter reporting rules regarding bank accounts might help weaken interest in initial listings, the international consultancy said.

The forecast suggests a retreat of 8 to 16 percent from the performance this year, when business confidence noticeably picked up in the first half, but lost steam toward the year-end, Deloitte Taiwan chief executive officer Casey Lai (賴冠仲) said.

The TAIEX has been below the 1,000-point mark since October, reflecting unease on the part of investors over the tariff dispute and its potential effect on corporate earnings, Lai said.

The trade tensions present both challenge and opportunity for the local market, which has grown increasingly mature and transparent, and should make use of its competitive edge to woo more participants, Lai said.

The local bourse, judging by its size and features, is attractive to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) with IPO intent, Lai said.

Authorities should ease listing hurdles to help Taiwanese firms at home and abroad raise capital in local markets so they can improve operations and become profitable, Lai said.

“Taiwan has a chance to develop into the region’s fundraising paradise for SMEs,” Lai said.

The capital to be raised next year might be between NT$18 billion and NT$22 billion (US$583.6 million and (US$713.3 million), Deloitte Taiwan managing partner Kenny Hong (洪國田) said.

The estimate would mean a modest decline from NT$23.5 billion this year, Hong said.

IPOs can help businesses to enhance corporate governance and operating efficiency, making them more sustainable, Hong said.

The 60 IPO deals this year were a 54 percent improvement from last year’s 39, the consultancy’s report showed.