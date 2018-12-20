Staff writer, with CNA

FITNESS

Pure Group to exit Taiwan

Hong Kong-based lifestyle and fitness brand Pure Group yesterday announced that it would close its Pure Yoga business in Taiwan on Jan. 25 because of poor results. However, the company did not elaborate on what measures it planned to take to support its members in Taiwan. The Chinese-language United Daily News cited a Pure Yoga public relations officer as saying that the closure would affect its 5,000 members and 100 workers in Taiwan, and that members would be assisted with refund procedures to protect their rights. The group, which has operated two yoga studios in Taipei for 12 years, said that the move was specific to its Taiwan business and had no effect on other operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai and Beijing, where its expansion is continuing as planned. The expansion includes the opening of three new locations next month: a Pure Fitness and a Pure Yoga in Shanghai’s Century Link and a Pure Yoga in Singapore’s Republic Plaza.

CHIPMAKERS

TSMC gets approval for fab

Environmental regulators yesterday gave the green light for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to open a 3-nanometer fab in Tainan’s Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區). TSMC pledged to source at least 20 percent of its energy and half of its water from renewable and recycled sources. The new facility is estimated to cost up to NT$600 billion (US$19.47 million), with construction to begin in 2020, the company has said. The first semiconductor production equipment is scheduled to be installed in 2021, with mass production to commence in 2022 or 2023, it added. The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Energy said that the nation has ample energy to power all industrial expansion.

CONSTRUCTION

Continental names new CEO

Continental Engineering Corp (大陸工程) yesterday approved the appointment of Simon Buttery as its CEO and agreed to the retirement of president Ken Hung (洪義乾). Buttery has significant experience in engineering and construction projects, having led numerous design and build initiatives, and specializes in large-scale commercial development. Prior to joining the firm, Buttery was CEO of Carillion International Ltd, where he was responsible for the management of more than 15,000 employees at its operations in North America, the Middle East and North Africa. During his tenure as CEO of Carillion Canada and the Caribbean, he successfully grew the business and doubled turnover within five years. The personnel reshuffle is to take place on Jan. 7.

PHARMACEUTICALS

TAHO to delist from TPEX

TAHO Pharmaceuticals Ltd (泰合生技) yesterday announced that its board of directors has approved a decision to delist its shares from the Emerging Stock Board on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX). Despite gaining marketing approval in Japan for TAH4411, a drug to ease nausea and vomiting for patients undergoing chemotherapy, the company has been beset by tepid sales and cooling reception from investors. The firm’s shares yesterday closed at NT$2.2 in Taipei trading, down 65 percent since the beginning of this year. It reported losses per share of NT$0.64 at the end of June. Freed from the regulations imposed on publicly traded companies, the firm said it would have more room to develop its long-term strategy and bolster its finances.