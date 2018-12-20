Softbank unit has bitter Tokyo IPO

AP, TOKYO

Softbank Group Corp’s Japanese mobile subsidiary yesterday suffered a bitter debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, slumping 15 percent, as it was hurt by a service outage and concerns about the use of parts from Chinese telecommunications equipment supplier Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

Softbank Corp shares fetched an opening price of ￥1,463 and slid further to end their first day at ￥1,282, down 15 percent from the initial public offering (IPO) price of ￥1,500 announced earlier this month.

Company president Ken Miyauchi and four other executives each rang a bell with a wooden hammer at a festive ceremony celebrating the IPO that sought to raise more than ￥2 trillion (US$17.8 billion).

The firm was listing more than 1.7 billion shares, or about one-third held by its parent company.

Based on the opening price, the company raised ￥2.6 trillion, a record for an IPO on the Tokyo bourse, Kyodo News reported.

The IPO compares with some of the world’s biggest. China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) raised about US$20 billion when it went public in 2014 and Facebook Inc raised US$16 billion in 2012.

Many Japanese retail investors see IPOs as a way to secure profit, because shares usually open higher.

Softbank Corp has also attracted investors with its promised 85 percent dividend payout, much higher than the average of 30 percent among listed companies.

The listing came about two weeks after a service outage attributed to a software problem affected a large number of customers in Japan. They were unable to text messages or make payments via mobile phones during the outage, which was resolved after several hours.

The company also acknowledged that is uses equipment made by Huawei, which faces restrictions or bans in other countries because of security concerns.

The Japanese government’s cybersecurity committee has adopted a guideline banning Huawei products in future purchases of government equipment.

Softbank Group chairman Masayoshi Son has also drawn investor concerns for his relations with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman after the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

About half of Softbank Group’s US$100 billion Vision Fund investment money comes from Saudi Arabia. The fund has been investing in solar projects and artificial intelligence.

Softbank Group wants to add cash for its investments not linked to Saudi Arabia. It has invested in a range of companies globally, such as US wireless company Sprint Corp, British semiconductor designer ARM Holdings PLC and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.