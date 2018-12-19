K-pop band BTS worth US$3.6bn a year to S Korea

AFP, SEOUL

South Korean boyband BTS is worth more than US$3.6 billion to the country’s economy every year — equivalent to the contribution of 26 mid-sized companies — a research institute said yesterday.

The floppy-haired songsters were also the reason that one in every 13 foreign tourists visited South Korea last year, the Hyundai Research Institute said.

Known for their boyish good looks and meticulously choreographed dance moves, BTS — short for Bangtan Sonyeondan, which translates as Bulletproof Boy Scouts — has become one of South Korea’s best-known and most valuable musical exports.

Earlier this year the septet became the first K-pop band to top the US album charts, a sign of the genre’s growing global appeal.

That appeal has helped boost the brand image of South Korean products abroad, the institute said, making BTS a valuable economic asset.

Researchers estimated the group’s so-called annual production inducement effect — the total economic value generated by related industries — at 4.1 trillion won (US$3.63 billion) annually.

About 800,000 tourists were believed to have chosen South Korea as their destination last year because of BTS — more than 7 percent of the total visitors to the country.

More than US$1 billion in consumer exports, such as clothes, cosmetics, and foodstuffs, were associated with the band, it said.

If BTS maintains its popularity it can be expected to generate an economic value of 41.8 trillion won over the next 10 years, the institute added.