Huawei announces small increase in new 5G customer base from last month

Reuters, HONG KONG

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday said it has secured more than 25 commercial contracts for 5G, slightly above the 22 the Chinese technology giant had announced last month.

Huawei has shipped more than 10,000 base stations for the fifth generation of mobile communications, its rotating chairman Ken Hu (胡厚崑) told reporters at the company’s campus in Dongguan in southern China.

The company did not give any details on customers.

The news conference, which came a couple of weeks after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) — also the daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非) — was arrested in Canada at the request of the US.

She is awaiting possible extradition to the US in a case that has roiled global markets.

This has added to the woes of the Chinese firm, which has already been virtually locked out of the US market and has been prohibited by Australia and New Zealand from building 5G networks on concerns its gear could facilitate Chinese spying.

The company has repeatedly said that Beijing has no influence over it, a point it reiterated at the news briefing.

Huawei has been communicating with governments around the world regarding the independence of its operation, it said.

Reuters last week quoted sources as saying that Huawei planned to spend US$2 billion to address British authorities’ securities concerns.

Britain has been one of Huawei’s biggest international markets.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications network equipment and the second-biggest maker of smartphones, with revenue of about US$92 billion last year. Unlike other big Chinese technology firms, it derives half of its revenue from overseas.

Huawei said it expects revenue to exceed US$100 billion this year, a 8.7 percent rise from last year.