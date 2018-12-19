Start-up unveils ‘affectionate’ robot

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese start-up Groove X, founded by an alumni of Softbank Group Corp’s robotics unit, yesterday unveiled its first creation — a companion robot designed to make users happy.

The Lovot, an amalgam of “love” and “robot,” cannot help with the housework, but it would “draw out your ability to love,” Groove X founder and chief executive officer Kaname Hayashi told reporters at the launch in Tokyo.

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to interact with its surroundings, the wheeled machine resembles a penguin with cartoonish human eyes, has interchangeable outfits and communicates in squeaks.

It is designed to mimic affection for users who show it kindness by becoming warm to the touch, going to “sleep” when it is cuddled or following users when called.

Its practical uses are limited to simple tasks like baby monitoring or watching over the house via a camera that users can access through a mobile app while they are out.

While Japan is already a leading manufacturer of industrial robots, Groove X is trying to expand the fledgling market for household robots.

It has raised ￥8 billion (US$71.1 million) from investors including a Toyota Motor Corp-backed fund, chat app operator Line Corp and the Japanese government.

The Lovot is to compete with Sony Corp’s AI-powered robot dog Aibo, revived last year more than a decade after it ceased production.

Hayashi worked on Softbank’s humanoid Pepper robot, which can be found greeting customers in shops and restaurants across Japan, but has been a flop with households three years after its launch.

Softbank has increased its focus on more practical robots, last month launching the Whiz autonomous cleaning machine, which uses technology from portfolio company US-based Brain Corp.

As with Pepper, Lovot’s uptake is likely to be hampered by its hefty price tag of ￥349,000 (US$3,100) before tax with ongoing subscription fees. Units are to start shipping late next year.

Japan ranks lowest among the G7 highly industrialized nations in the UN annual happiness ranking.