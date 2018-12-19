Cathay sees GDP growing 2.2% amid trade spat

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter

Taiwan might see its GDP growth slow to 2.2 percent and its export growth fall below 3 percent next year as the US-China trade dispute weighs on external demand, Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said yesterday.

It was the lowest forecast among local institutes, although Cathay Financial stood by its GDP growth forecast of 2.8 percent for this year.

Other downside risks include interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and uncertainty over domestic financial policies, it said.

The nation’s export growth might slow to 2.91 percent next year, after likely hitting a record this year, as the trade spat dims the semiconductor industry’s business outlook, Cathay Financial said.

“Languid exports will affect corporate profits and revenues, and curtail capital investment,” said National Central University professor Hsu Chih-chiang (徐之強), who helped the firm with its forecast.

Capital investment by the private sector might grow 3.35 percent amid poor exports, much slower than the government’s forecast of 5.4 percent, Hsu said.

Private consumption, which accounts for 60 percent of GDP, might increase 2.02 percent, the lowest since 2013, as consumers turn pessimistic about their income, Hsu added.

However, GDP growth could improve if Taiwanese businesses based abroad heed the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ calls and return home, Cathay Financial chief investment officer Sophia Cheng (程淑芬) said.

An unstable electricity supply tops the list of concerns among Taiwanese companies based overseas, Cheng said.

Major economic barometers are pointing down, especially the purchasing managers’ index, which last month fell below the neutral threshold of 50.

The National Development Council’s business monitoring indicators have been “yellow-blue” over the past few months, suggesting a switch from stable conditions to a slowdown.

The central bank, which is due to review policy rates tomorrow, might keep rates unchanged through the first half of next year, Cathay Financial said.

A modest rate increase would benefit the economy, Cheng said, adding that the central bank should not base its rate policy on GDP growth alone.

The conglomerate has called for a rate hike of 0.25 percentage points, saying it would benefit retired people, who rely on interest income.