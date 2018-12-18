Agencies

SINGAPORE

Private home sales double

Private home sales more than doubled last month from October as developers marketed more projects. Home builders in the city-state sold 1,198 units last month compared with 487 apartments in October, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said yesterday. Home sales rose to the highest since July. The year is likely to end with sales of 9,300 to 9,500 private new homes, according to broker PropNex, about 10 percent lower than last year’s tally of 10,566 units.

INDONESIA

Weak exports hound rupiah

The widest trade deficit in more than five years was posted last month as exports fell, adding pressure on the currency. The trade deficit was $2.1 billion, much bigger than the $735 million shortfall predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey, and the worst result since July 2013. Imports jumped 11.7 percent from a year earlier, while exports fell 3.3 percent, its first decline since June last year, according to figures released by the statistics bureau yesterday.

PETROLEUM

Qatar signs Mexican deal

Qatar Petroleum is buying stakes in three offshore oil blocks in Mexico from Eni SpA, as the Arab country signs another global expansion deal after leaving OPEC. Eni and the government-owned energy company in Qatar, the world’s biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas, would produce about 90,000 barrels of oil a day from the Amoca, Mizton and Tecoalli fields in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of 2021, Qatari Minister of Energy Saad Sherida al-Kaabi said.

ENERGY

SSE-Innogy talks crash

SSE PLC has walked away from a deal with Innogy SE to create the UK’s second-biggest retail power provider after the companies failed to agree on revised terms, the British energy supplier said yesterday. SSE said it would consider other options for its retail unit, SSE Energy Services, including a standalone demerger and listing, an outright sale or an alternative transaction. SSE said the companies could not agree on new commercial terms after Britain’s regulator proposed a cap on energy bills.

AUTOMAKERS

British firm to slash jobs

Jaguar Land Rover is to announce plans to cut thousands of jobs early next year as part of a turnaround strategy, the Financial Times reported, citing several unidentified people close to the company. The UK luxury automaker, owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd, would outline the measures next month as part of a three-year cost-cutting program, the report said. In October, the company outlined plans to deliver cost and cash flow improvements of ￡2.5 billion (US$3.15 billion) within 18 months.

HONG KONG

Police detain ‘rainmaker’

A hail of banknotes rained down onto the streets of a working-class neighborhood in Hong Kong, sending bystanders into a frenzy — but the man who claimed to be behind the stunt was arrested on Sunday. Wong Ching-kit (黃鉦傑), who runs a cryptocurrency Facebook page, said in a post that he wanted to “help the poor by robbing the rich.” However, the 24-year-old was detained for causing disorder in a public place, after he drove back to the neighborhood in his Lamborghini.