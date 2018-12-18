Biggest North American diamond discovered: mine

AFP, MONTREAL

A Canadian mining company said it discovered the largest gem-quality diamond ever found in North America, a yellowish stone about the size of a small chicken egg.

The 552-carat stone, found in a mine in Canada’s Northwest Territories near the Arctic Circle, is nearly three times the size of the previous record holder, an 187-carat gem called the Foxfire, Dominion Diamond Mines said in a statement on Saturday.

“A diamond of this size is completely unexpected for this part of the world,” said Dominion, 40 percent owner of the mine, adding that the find was “astonishing.”

Dominion said the rough stone — with some abrasion markings on its surface due to “the difficult journey it underwent during recovery” — would be polished and cut by a master cutter before its ultimate value is determined.

The Foxfire, which came from the same Diavik mine, was said to glow bright blue in the dark. The huge gem was exhibited at a Smithsonian museum in Washington along with the iconic Hope Diamond before being cut into two stones and sold for US$1.3 million.

The largest diamond ever found was a 3,100-carat monster, the Cullinan, unearthed in South Africa in 1905. It was ultimately cut into nine major stones and 96 smaller ones. The two largest of which — the Great Star of Africa and the Lesser Star of Africa — are set in the crown jewels of Britain.

There have been numerous big finds in the past few years as better technology has helped miners first detect and then not break big stones that are susceptible to being smashed in the mining process. Among those are diamonds found by Lucara Diamond Corp and Gem Diamonds Ltd that fetched from US$40 million to US$63 million.

However, the global market has been under pressure, especially for smaller and lower quality stones. There is an oversupply of such diamonds, and a weaker Indian rupee has put pressure on manufacturers in the country where about 90 percent of gems are cut and polished. Major cutting centers have also been squeezed by low margins and a drop in trade finance.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg