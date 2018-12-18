Fubon, Rosewood to open hotel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Fubon Hospitality Management Co (富邦旅館), an affiliate of Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), is partnering with Hong Kong-based Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to open the Rosewood Taipei upscale hotel in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) in 2024.

The hotel is to feature 191 guest rooms at the intersection of Xinyi Road and Zhuangjing Road across from Taipei 101 and the World Trade Center, Fubon Hospitality said in a statement last week.

Earlier this year, local media and property analysts had speculated that Fubon could convert the 789 ping (2,608m2) plot of land into office space due to concerns about an oversupply of hotel rooms in the capital after the number of inbound tourists stagnated.

The site is currently leased to the local branch of German sportswear giant Adidas AG, which has turned it into a makeshift basketball court and venue for high-profile sports events.

It took Fubon eight years to acquire the lot from different owners at a lavish cost.

Fubon Hospitality said it aims to elevate the hospitality industry to a higher level by introducing the Rosewood brand.

The international luxury hotel and resort company operates 22 properties in 12 nations and has recently decided to have a presence in Taiwan, as it is upbeat about the market in the long term.