Citibank Taiwan wins Best Social Responsibility Award for good banking and finance practices

By staff writer

Citibank Taiwan is honored to have been presented with the Best Social Responsibility Award at the Taiwan Banking and Finance Best Practice Awards — known as the Oscars of the financial sector — which was hosted by the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance in Taipei on Friday.

Having worked in the region for more than half a century, Citibank Taiwan not only wishes to be the best for our clients, but also wishes to embody this spirit when promoting corporate social responsibility for the company.

Citibank Taiwan’s promotion of corporate social responsibility would be made manifest in four fields: connection, inspiration, trust and innovation, Citibank Taiwan chairman Paulus Mok (莫兆鴻) said.

When it comes to corporate social responsibility, Citibank Taiwan no only seeks to surpass charity, but also anticipates to be the mover of social progression, Mok said.

As a leading figure in the financial sector, Citibank Taiwan aspires to take corporate social responsibility standards to a global level. With the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals (SDG) in mind, Citibank Taiwan attained 11 of them from 2016 to last year. This allows local companies to connect with the international community in the development of corporate social responsibility.

Citibank Taiwan has not only answered a call from the Executive Yuan’s Environmental Protection Administration to develop a circular economy and to cut down on plastics, but has also promoted the Financial Supervisory Commission’s Financial Inclusion System by offering financial management education, a strength of the bank.

With the administration and non-governmental organizations (NGO), including the Chi Sing Eco-conservation Foundation, the Taiwan Toy Library Association, the Taiwan Environmental Protection Union and the Homemakers United Foundation, Citibank Taiwan is dedicated to promoting a circular economy.

Adhering to the ideal of “reduce, recycle and reuse,” Citibank Taiwan employees, along with NGO partners, schools and the public, it can attain the goal of reducing plastic production.

Citibank Taiwan is also working closely with NGO partners to foster correct ideas of finance for young people through talks, workshops and consultation meetings.

With Citibank Taiwan’s Pathways to Progress program — one of many the bank has embarked on to foster vocational capabilities among young people — the company hopes to provide fresh graduates not only with a vision for the future, but also foster capabilities to help them become upstanding members of society.