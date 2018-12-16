Asian equities decline as Chinese economy weakens

Bloomberg

Asian stocks fell with US equity futures as caution returned to global markets, with data showing continued weakness in the Chinese economy.

Shares in Hong Kong and Japan led declines as equities fell across the region.

Japanese bonds ticked higher even as the central bank pared purchases at a regular operation for the first time since June in the wake of the recent slide in yields.

Sentiment remained fragile as the week drew to a close, one in which investors had initially taken some comfort from encouraging signs in trade tensions.

Growth concerns were back in focus after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said economic risks were moving to the downside.

There was also uncertainty over the next steps for Brexit.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.4 percent to 149.14, down 1.3 percent for the week.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday ended down 84.60 points, or 0.86 percent, at 9,774.16. The TAIEX was down 0.13 percent for the week.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.6 percent to 26,094.79, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.9 percent to 10,359.43 points.

For the week, the Hang Seng was up 0.1 percent, while the China Enterprises Index slipped 0.1 percent.

China’s retail sales last month grew at their weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further.

China is still on track to hit its GDP growth target of about 6.5 percent this year, but the economy faces more external uncertainties next year, a spokesman for China’s statistics bureau said on Friday.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.5 percent, while the IT sector dipped 2.55 percent, the financial sector ended 1.36 percent lower and the property sector dipped 1.01 percent.

Drugmakers and Apple Inc suppliers were pummelled the most in the Hang Seng Index, as they reacted to negative news.

About 1.39 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, about 82 percent of the market’s 30-day moving average of 1.69 billion shares.

The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.8 billion.

Japan’s TOPIX slid 1.5 percent and the Nikkei index closed down 2.02 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI lost 1.3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.1 percent.

Additional reporting by Reuters and CNA