European shares sink on China

Reuters, LONDON

European shares fell sharply for a second day on Friday as weak Chinese data renewed worries about the health of the world’s second-largest economy and potential damage from Washington’s protracted trade spat with Beijing.

The STOXX 600 lost 0.61 percent on Friday, but was up 0.5 for the week.

The automaker and auto supplier sector was down 1.8 percent, the biggest loser on Friday.

A drop in European car sales last month also deepened worries about slowing demand following the introduction of tougher new emissions tests.

The technology stocks dropped 1.7 percent.

Germany’s DAX, which is particularly sensitive to global trade tensions and the Chinese economy, was the worst performing index amid pressure on retailers, banks and automakers, falling 0.54 percent on Friday, but gaining 0.72 percent from the week before.

Investors shunned equities after data showed that China’s retail sales last month grew at the weakest pace since 2003 and industrial output rose the least in nearly three years as domestic demand softened further.

The data eclipsed hopes that boosted shares this week that trade tensions between Washington and Beijing were easing.

The world’s second-largest economy has been losing momentum in the past few quarters as a multiyear government campaign to curb shadow lending put increasing financial strains on companies in a blow to production and investment.

“The market’s softer after Chinese retail sales. They’re still quite stellar growth, they were lower than expected and enough to concern the market,” said Edward Park, investment director at Brooks Macdonald Ltd.

The data would spur expectations that Beijing will take measures to stimulate economic growth, but “the market appears to be looking for reasons to a sell-off rather than a rally,” he said.

Adding to the poor sentiment, the European Central Bank on Thursday cut forecasts for economic growth and inflation.

The reduction was modest, but it underscored concerns about a eurozone slowdown and the bank’s caution as it ends its bond-buying scheme and tries to wean the region off stimulus.

European stocks posted their worst quarter in more than five years after a broad global selloff as investors fret about slower growth, tightening fiscal policy and trade tensions.

Chinese data dented European retailers and luxury goods companies, which make a significant portion of their revenue in China.

Burberry Group PLC fell 1.6 percent.

The luxury sector was also in focus after Hennessey, Moet and Louis Vuitton owner LVMH announced plans to buy boutique hotel group Belmond Ltd in a deal worth US$3.2 billion.

While the deal would shore up its niche hospitality business, analysts questioned whether it will be a significant boost to earnings. The shares fell 1.7 percent.

Mergers and acquisitions dominated other headlines too. German online classifieds company Scout24 jumped 10 percent, topping the STOXX 600 leader board after the Financial Times reported that it is exploring a sale that could see it taken private in one of the country’s largest leveraged buyouts in years.

Online gambling company GVC Holdings PLC hit the jackpot ahead of a UK parliamentary vote on legislation next week that Citi analysts have said would remove a risk of a major cash outlay to former Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC shareholders.