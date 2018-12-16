Bitcoin was a bubble and it popped

By Noah Smith / Bloomberg Opinion

It seems like every asset bubble has a famous anecdote of someone claiming, right at the top, that a crash is impossible.

In the stock-market bubble leading up to the Great Depression, it was economist Irving Fisher, who declared in the New York Times that stocks “have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau” a few days before a collapse that would see stocks lose 89 percent of their value. In 2007 and 2008, many optimistic pronouncements by US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow turned out to be disastrously wrong.

In the great bitcoin bubble of late last year, the honor goes to John McAfee, founder of computer security company McAfee LLC and passionate cryptocurrency evangelist.

On Dec. 7 last year, he tweeted: “Bitcoin now at $16,600.00. Those of you in the old school who believe this is a bubble simply have not understood the new mathematics of the Blockchain, or you did not cared enough to try. Bubbles are mathematically impossible in this new paradigm. So are corrections and all else.”

A few days later bitcoin’s price briefly peaked at US$19,511, before it began an epic plunge that would see the original cryptocurrency lose approximately 82 percent of that value as of the writing of this column.

Does that mean bitcoin is dead? Not necessarily — the cryptocurrency has recovered from several previous bubbles and crashes, including one in 2011 that was just about as devastating.

Also, it is worth noting that even if they have held on to all of their bitcoin, early investors have still come out ahead in the latest bubble — the current price, though down spectacularly from the peak, is still more than triple what it was when last year began. If they sold some of their holdings at or near the peak, as many are reported to have done, they are in even better financial shape.

However, for ordinary investors, who do not tend to get in early on potentially revolutionary new technologies or to have the savvy or luck to time the market, the bitcoin bubble should serve as a learning experience.

The most important lesson is: Financial bubbles are real and they will make your life’s savings vanish if you are not careful.

Formally, an asset bubble is just a rapid rise and abrupt crash in prices. Defenders of the efficient-market theory argue that these price movements are based on changes in investors’ beliefs about an asset’s true value.

However, it is hard to identify a reason why any rational investor would have so abruptly revised their assessment of the long-term earnings power of companies in 1929, or the long-term viability of dot-com start-ups in 2000, or the long-term value of housing in 2007.

Similarly, there was no obvious reason why it made sense for the world to believe that bitcoin was the currency of the future on Dec. 17 last year, but to think this was less than one-fifth as likely today.

Bitcoin was not eclipsed by a competitor — the main alternative cryptocurrencies had even bigger price declines. Nor have regulators cracked down on bitcoin — the regulatory structure has generally been quite accommodating to the technology. Nor have critical technological flaws emerged — yes, the bitcoin network has become congested, but this problem was anticipated well before the crash.

Instead, it seems overwhelmingly likely that bitcoin’s spectacular rise and fall was due not to rational optimism followed by sensible pessimism, but to some kind of aggregate market irrationality — a combination of herd behavior, cynical speculation and the entry into the market of a large number of new, poorly informed investors.