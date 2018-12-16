Almost everyone involved in facial recognition sees problems

By Dina Bass / Bloomberg

An unusual consensus has emerged between artificial intelligence (AI) researchers, rights advocates, lawmakers and many of the largest technology companies: Facial recognition software breeds bias, risks fueling mass surveillance and should be regulated. Deciding on effective controls and acting on them would be a lot harder.

The Algorithmic Justice League and the Center of Privacy and Technology at Georgetown University Law Center on Tuesday unveiled the Safe Face Pledge, which asks companies not to provide facial AI for autonomous weapons or sell to law enforcement unless explicit laws are debated and passed to allow it.

Microsoft Corp last week said the software carries significant risks and proposed rules to combat the threat.

Research group AI Now, which includes AI researchers from Alphabet Inc’s Google and other companies, issued a similar call.

“Principles are great — they are starting points. Beyond the principles we need to be able to see actions,” said Joy Buolamwini, founder of the Algorithmic Justice League.

None of the biggest makers of the software — companies like Microsoft, Google, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and IBM Corp — has signed the Safe Face Pledge yet.

Large tech companies might be reluctant to commit to a pledge like this, even if they are concerned about negative consequences of the software.

That is because it could mean walking away from lucrative contracts for the emerging technology.

The market for video surveillance gear is worth US$18.5 billion a year and AI-powered equipment for new forms of video analysis is an important emerging category, researcher IHS Markit said.

Microsoft and Facebook said they are reviewing the pledge. Google declined to comment.

“There are going to be some large vendors who refuse to sign or are reluctant to sign, because they want these government contracts,” said Laura Moy, executive director of the Center on Privacy and Technology.

Microsoft is still selling facial recognition software to governments, a fact that the American Civil Liberties Union took the company to task for this week.

It asked Microsoft to halt the sales and join the organization’s call for a federal moratorium on government use of the technology.

The use of facial recognition for surveillance, policing and immigration is being questioned, because researchers, including Buolamwini, have shown that the technology is not accurate enough for critical decisions and performs worse on darker-skinned people.

Providers have responded differently to the scrutiny.

Microsoft is defending government contracts generally, while asking for laws to regulate the space. Amazon took issue with research by the union into the Rekognition program it sells to police departments, but it has also said that it is working to better educate police on how to use the software.

Companies including Microsoft, Facebook and Axon, a maker of police body cameras, have formed AI ethics boards and Google published a set of more general AI principles in June.

The Safe Face Pledge asks companies to “show value for human life, dignity and rights, address harmful bias, facilitate transparency” and make these commitments part of their business practices.

This includes not selling facial recognition software to identify targets where lethal force may be used.

The pledge also commits companies to halt sales of face AI products that are not “subject to public scrutiny, inspection and oversight.”