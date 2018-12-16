Apple to launch Peanuts cartoon series

AFP, NEW YORK

Apple Inc plans to produce a new animated series starring Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, created by the late US cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, for its video platform, a source close to the deal said on Friday, confirming media reports.

Apple reached the agreement, “in a highly competitive environment,” with the Canadian group DHX Media Ltd, which holds 80 percent of the rights of Snoopy and Peanuts, the source said.

DHX last year bought the stake, as well as rights to Peanuts gang member Peppermint Patty, for US$345 million.

The commitment is for DHX to produce a new animated series, specials and short programs around the Peanuts gang, a bunch of children with the dog Snoopy.

The Canadian group would also create educational programs including the Peanuts gang, exclusively for Apple, around the themes of space and the conquest of space.

The agreement between Apple and DHX Media is another example of the Apple brand’s ambition, given the launch, announced by several media, of its own video-on-demand service offering exclusive content.

Until now, the video content available on the iTunes platform was produced by third parties and accessible one by one, not as a subscription.