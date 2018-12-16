China suspends tariff hikes on US cars, auto parts

AP, BEIJING

China on Friday announced a 90-day suspension of tariff increases on US cars, trucks and auto parts following its ceasefire in a trade dispute with Washington that threatens global economic growth.

The suspension is China’s first step in response to US President Donald Trump’s Dec. 1 agreement to suspend US tariff increases for a similar 90-day period as the two sides negotiate over US complaints about Beijing’s technology policy and trade surplus.

China has indicated that it plans to move ahead with the talks despite strains over the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co (華為) CFO Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟) in Canada to face possible US charges related to a breach of trade sanctions on Iran.

Beijing would suspend a 25 percent import charge on cars and trucks and a 5 percent charge on auto parts, effective Jan. 1, the Chinese Ministry of Finance announced.

The announcement helped give substance to Trump’s agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) after uncertainty caused jittery markets to swing wildly.

The ministry said the tariff suspension would apply to imports up to US$126 billion, but that would be nearly 10 times the US$13 billion of vehicles the US exported to China last year.

China is the world’s biggest auto market, but most US-branded vehicles sold in the country are manufactured in Chinese factories. The automaker hit hardest by the Chinese tariff hike was Germany’s BMW AG, which ships sport utility vehicles made in a South Carolina factory to China.

The penalties were imposed in response to Trump’s decision to slap 25 percent tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese goods and a 10 percent charge on another US$200 billion. Before Trump agreed to the postponement, the second tariff was due to increase on Jan. 1.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) on Thursday said the two sides were in “close contact,” but gave no timetable for possible face-to-face negotiations.

Economists have said that 90 days is probably too little time to resolve conflicts that have bedeviled US-Chinese relations for years, adding that Beijing’s goal would probably be to show that it is making progress so that Trump extends his deadline. Beijing officials expressed confidence that China could withstand US pressure, but the fight has battered consumer confidence and threatened export industries that support millions of jobs.

Friday’s announcement “shows the Chinese government is willing to solve trade disputes through consultation based on equality,” said Song Lifang (宋利芳), an economist at Renmin University of China in Beijing.

The tariff cut lowers the charge for US-made cars and trucks to 15 percent, the same level as imports from other countries.

“If the United States cuts or removes tariffs on Chinese goods, China will surely follow up with further relevant measures,” Song said.