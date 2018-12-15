Agencies

JAPAN

Sentiment unchanged

A key quarterly economic survey released yesterday by the Bank of Japan shows sentiment among large manufacturers remained unchanged, as worries about global trade tensions persisted. The tankan survey showed that sentiment remained flat at 19 for a second time after three quarters of decline. Some analysts had expected a downturn in sentiment. The survey did project that sentiment would drop by four points to 15 over the next three months. Still, analysts said the news was heartening after the economy contracted at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter.

BANKING

Indian workers laid off

Standard Chartered PLC has cut jobs in its Indian retail banking business, citing users’ switch to mobile and Internet transactions. “A small number of retail banking roles have fallen away,” the London-based lender said in an e-mail. “We are working closely with these employees and relevant parties on existing opportunities and fair separation packages, as well as offering outplacement services.” Standard Chartered declined to disclose the number of jobs affected, while Reuters, which reported the move earlier, said the firm laid off more than 200 retail banking employees.

AUTOMAKERS

European sales slump

European companies could not shake the slump that has shadowed them since September as new car registrations declined for the third consecutive month. Passenger-car registrations slid 8.1 percent in the EU and in the European Free Trade Association last month from a year earlier, bringing year-to-date growth to 0.6 percent, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said. Analysts said another bad month could throw this year into negative territory overall and automakers would need to sell 1.05 million cars this month keep pace with last year.

CHIPMAKERS

Qualcomm seeks iPhone ban

Qualcomm Inc is asking a Chinese court to ban sales of Apple Inc’s latest iPhone models XS and XR after winning a preliminary injunction against older models, the company said on Thursday. On Monday, a Chinese court had ordered a sales ban of some older Apple iPhone models for breaching two Qualcomm patents, though intellectual property lawyers said enforcement of the ban was likely still a distant threat. Apple on Monday said that all of its phone models remained on sale in China and that it had filed a request for reconsideration with the court.

UNITED STATES

Budget deficit widens

The nation posted its widest November budget deficit on record as spending was double revenue. Outlays jumped 18 percent to US$411 billion last month, while receipts were little changed at US$206 billion, the Department of the Treasury said in a monthly report on Thursday. That left a US$205 billion shortfall, compared with a US$139 billion gap a year earlier.

ENERGY

Oil leases sale disappoints

A federal sale of oil leases in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska has again drawn a modest response. The US Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday received 16 bids on 16 tracts covering 705km2, the Alaska Journal of Commerce reported. The bureau had offered 254 tracts on more than 11,330km2. Federal officials said the modest bidding could be attributed to the lack of access to the most prospective areas.