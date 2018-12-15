Huawei faces France challenge

Bloomberg

As Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) battles in the US snare its founder’s daughter, a new front is opening up across the pond — in France.

After the US, Japan, Australia and New Zealand banned the Chinese company’s network infrastructure products and Germany intensifies scrutiny, France is now tipping into unfriendly territory for Huawei.

The nation is not going to ban the company. Instead, France, which has safeguards in place for critical parts of its telecoms networks, is considering adding items to its “high-alert” list that tacitly targets Huawei.

Bloomberg News spoke with 15 people with knowledge of French President Emmanuel Macron’s push for significantly tighter regulation. As French telecoms start seeking suppliers to build 5G networks, parts of the nation’s telecom infrastructure is being made inaccessible to Huawei through legal and regulatory revisions — many classified.

France’s largest telecom, Orange SA, is not using Huawei equipment in its 5G network in the nation because of “a call to prudence by French authorities,” chief executive Stephane Richard said on Thursday in a radio interview.

“There’s the fantasy, in the sense that they’re Chinese, they are spies; but there’s also the principle of precaution,” Richard said.

Two other French operators, Bouygues Telecom SA and Altice NV’s SFR, say they would look to directives from the French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems on 5G suppliers.

The agency is demanding full access to potential suppliers’ technology: motherboards, original mapping of the item, encryption keys and the lines of code — in short, their industrial secrets.

Such demands are only going to increase, four of the people said.

Unlike Nokia Oyj, Cisco Systems Inc and Ericsson AB, Huawei has not submitted its equipment for vetting to become certified for critical components. That de facto disqualifies it.

The loss of market access in the eurozone’s second-largest economy would be yet another blow for Huawei after a string of bans and troubles, the most recent being the arrest of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), who has been accused by the US of guiding global efforts to mask breaches of sanctions on sales to Iran.

Although Huawei, which sells smartphones, network equipment such as antennas, routers and software for virtual networks in the French market, does not break its revenue down by nation, it calls France one of its “most important markets.”

Europe, the Middle East and Africa last year brought in 27 percent of total sales compared with 6.5 percent in the Americas.

Huawei deputy director general for France Zhang Minggang (張銘剛) tried to downplay the impact of the more stringent certification process.

“If some parts are to be classified as critical, do we absolutely need to be in those segments?” he asked in an interview. “The answer is no. Do we absolutely want to be in those segments? The answer is no.”

France has set up coordination across state-related services, auditing existing safeguards and weighing new protections. Future 5G networks are seen as introducing systemic risk.

French National Agency for the Security of Information Systems Director-General Guillaume Poupard delivered the inaugural speech at an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development event that started on Thursday in Paris, which includes debates on supply-chain security.